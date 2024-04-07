Wagner has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bulls with a right ankle sprain. He'll finish with 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 20 minutes.

Wagner twisted his ankle in the third quarter, and though X-rays came back negative, he could still be dealing with a sprain that's significant enough to cost him some time. Notably, Wagner sprained the same ankle in January and missed eight consecutive contests. If Wagner isn't ready to play in the Magic's next game Tuesday in Houston, the team could turn to Joe Ingles, Gary Harris and Cole Anthony for more minutes on the wing, while one of Anthony Black or Caleb Houstan (ankle) would likely enter Orlando's 10-man rotation.