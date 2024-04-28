Wagner finished Saturday's 112-89 win over Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 34 points (13-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes.

Wagner didn't score more than 18 points through the first three matchups of the opening-round series but exploded for a game-high 34 in Game 4 and was incredibly efficient. His 34 points marked his most since Feb. 8, and his 13 rebounds were a career high. Wagner struggled mightily with his three-point shot to end the regular season, but he's made at least two triples in three of four postseason games thus far.