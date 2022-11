Wagner contributed 23 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 134-127 loss to the Rockets.

The second-year wing has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games as he and Paolo Banchero begin to develop some intriguing chemistry. On the season, Wagner is averaging 18.1 points, 4.5 assists, 3.9 boards, 1.1 threes and 1.0 steals through 11 games, taking a modest step forward from his rookie year.