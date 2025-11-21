Wagner notched 20 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 129-101 victory over the Clippers.

That's now 12 games for Wagner with at least 20 points thus far in 2025-26. It sounds like Paolo Banchero is out indefinitely with a groin strain, giving Wagner a longer runway as Orlando's top scoring option. Wagner has averaged 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.5 minutes per tilt through 16 games this season.