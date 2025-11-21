default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wagner notched 20 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 129-101 victory over the Clippers.

That's now 12 games for Wagner with at least 20 points thus far in 2025-26. It sounds like Paolo Banchero is out indefinitely with a groin strain, giving Wagner a longer runway as Orlando's top scoring option. Wagner has averaged 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.5 minutes per tilt through 16 games this season.

More News