Wagner totaled 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 victory over Miami.

Wagner played a key role in Orlando's offensive attack during the season opener, tying for a team-high 24 points with Paolo Banchero. Wagner was also effective in finding his teammates for open looks, leading the way with six assists. Wagner, Banchero and Desmond Bane combined for 71 of the team's 125 points Wednesday, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see this trio pave the way for the Magic on the offensive end going forward.