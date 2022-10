Wagner accounted for 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Friday's 114-108 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Wagner wasn't sharp with his shot and needed 12 field goal attempts just to score 13 points, but he made up for that lack of efficiency with solid contributions in other categories. Expect him to operate as one of Orlando's go-to players on offense on a regular basis.