Wagner posted 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 97-83 loss to Cleveland in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Paolo Banchero led the way for the Magic in this loss, and while Wagner had a rough outing from the field, he still salvaged his fantasy value by delivering a strong performance across the board, particularly on defense, with four steals-plus-blocks combined. Most of Wagner's value is tied to what he can do offensively, however, and on that note, he's now scored 18 or more points in six of last seven appearances dating back to the regular season.