Germany coach Gordon Herbert indicated after Saturday's FIBA contest versus Montanenegro that Wagner suffered a "pretty bad sprain" when he rolled his right ankle during the contest, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner landed on a defender's foot on the three-point attempt during the third quarter of the contest and checked out immediately after attempting the free throws. The extent of his injury remains to be seen, but it's initially being deemed a sprain. The Magic's preseason fires up Oct. 3, with training camp set to start earlier than that.