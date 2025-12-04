Wagner logged 25 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 36 minutes during the Magic's 114-112 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

It was another efficient night from the field for Wagner on Wednesday, as he finished as the Magic's leading scorer and second in points to San Antonio's De'Aaron Fox (31). Wagner had a chance to send the game to overtime, but his last-second layup attempt was blocked by Luke Kornet. In the Magic's last 10 games -- corresponding with the absence of Paolo Banchero (groin) -- Wagner has averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.2 steals over 33.9 minutes per game.