Wagner finished with 27 points (12-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 121-116 loss to Philadelphia.

Wagner had trouble getting his shots from deep to fall versus the 76ers. However, the 2021 No. 8 overall pick had another quality showing and nearly scored at least 30 points for the fourth time in his last five appearances. Wagner is now averaging a career-best 24.4 points in 14 regular-season games in 2026-27, though his scoring contributions could drop once Paolo Banchero (ankle) is cleared to get back on the floor.