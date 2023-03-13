Wagner is listed as questionable for Tuesday against San Antonio with a right ankle sprain.
Wagner picked up the injury in Saturday's win over the Heat and was unable to return. Jalen Suggs has been trending up and could see an expanded role if Wagner is unable to play Tuesday. The Magic should provide an update on Wagner's status following their morning shootaround Tuesday.
