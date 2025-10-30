Magic's Franz Wagner: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner (heel) is available for Thursday's game against Charlotte, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Wagner is battling a left heel contusion following Wednesday's 135-116 loss to Detroit, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go. There's no indication the star forward will have any minutes restriction. Wagner has averaged 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.0 minutes per game over five outings this season.
