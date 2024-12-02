Wagner posted 20 points (4-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 12-14 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 100-92 victory over the Nets.

Wagner did it all for Orlando on Sunday like we've seen many times this season, leading the team in scoring and assists while finishing one rebound shy of a double-double in a well-balanced performance. Wagner, who also recorded a team-high-tying pair of blocks, struggled a bit from the field, but he still managed to tally his 17th outing with at least 20 points.