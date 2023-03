Wagner (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner sprained his ankle in the second half of Thursday's win over New York and didn't practice Saturday, but he'll still be able to suit up Sunday. The second-year forward hasn't missed a game since Jan. 4 and is averaging 19.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 33.8 minutes over his past 10 appearances.