Wagner (ankle) will play during Wednesday's matchup at Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wagner will keep his streak of games played alive, as he hasn't missed a game this season. In December, the sophomore forward is averaging 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 33.8 minutes. He's scored in single digits just twice all year.
