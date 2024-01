Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Wagner will miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain. The team hasn't provided a substantial update on Wagner's return timetable, so he can be considered day-to-day for now. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in Miami. In Wagner's absence, Caleb Houstan and Chuma Okeke are candidates for increased roles.