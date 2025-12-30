Head coach Jamahl Mosley said Monday that Wagner (ankle) is without a timetable for a return to game action, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner is slated to miss his ninth consecutive contest Monday due to a left high-ankle sprain he sustained in a loss to the Knicks on Dec. 7, and he doesn't appear to be nearing a return. Beede reported Friday that the star forward has yet to progress to running or cutting and has been limited to spot shooting. He should be considered week-to-week until Orlando offers another update on his recovery.