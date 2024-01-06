Wagner (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Hawks.
Wagner will miss his second straight game Sunday due to a right ankle sprain he suffered against the Kings. Chuma Okeke will likely continue to start in his absence. Wagner's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota.
