Wagner (knee) is out for Friday's game versus the Pacers.
Wagner has been downgraded from questionable to out due to right knee soreness. Due to Paolo Banchero (ankle) also being ruled out, Caleb Houstan, Tristan da Silva and Jonathan Isaac could all receive increased playing time. Wagner's next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale with Atlanta.
