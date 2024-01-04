Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Wagner suffered a right ankle sprain Wednesday against Sacramento, and although X-rays came back negative, he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to his injury. Anthony Black and Caleb Houstan are candidates to see increased run Friday, while Wagner's next chance to suit up will be Sunday against Atlanta.
