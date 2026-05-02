Wagner (calf) has been ruled out for Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs Sunday against the Pistons, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner will end up missing the final three games of the series while tending to a right calf strain. Even if the Magic were to emerge victorious and move onto the Semifinals, there's no guarantee that Wagner would be available for the start of that series. Anthony Black and Jamal Cain will continue to work in extended roles in Wagner's absence.