Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

Wagner has appeared in two games since missing over a month due to a left high-ankle sprain, and he will miss his second consecutive contest due to left ankle soreness. With the star forward sidelined, Tristan da Silva, Noah Penda and Jett Howard are candidates for increased playing time. Wagner's next opportunity to suit up will come in Monday's rematch in Cleveland.