Wagner is out for Thursday's game against Charlotte due to left ankle soreness.

The star forward was out of action for over one month due to a sprained left ankle recently, and it's possible the Magic are taking a cautious approach with his workload. Tristan da Silva appears to be the most likely choice to replace Wagner in the starting lineup Thursday. Da Silva has averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.3 minutes per tilt across 13 games as a starter this season.