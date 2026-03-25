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Magic's Franz Wagner: Won't play Thursday
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1 min read
Wagner (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Kings.
This will be the 19th straight game on the shelf for Wagner, but he did practice in the G League on Tuesday which suggests that he's trending towards a return in the near future.
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