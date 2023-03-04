Wagner is out for the remainder of Friday's game versus the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Wagner recorded nine points, one rebound, one assist and one block in 14 minutes before exiting Friday's game. Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke and Caleb Houstan are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Wagner's status for Sunday's matchup with Portland is uncertain.