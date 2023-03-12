Wagner won't return to Saturday's game against the Heat due to a right ankle injury. He'll finish the night with 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block in 29 minutes.

Wagner departed the contest and was quickly ruled out, and the fact that the team confirmed he'll undergo further evaluation suggests the injury might force him to miss time. An update on Wagner's status should arrive before the Magic's next game Tuesday in San Antonio, but if he's forced to the sideline, one of Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony would likely enter the starting five, and both players would likely be in store for expanded roles.