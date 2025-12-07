Wagner sustained a lower left leg injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Knicks and won't return. He'll be re-evaluated when the team returns to Orlando.

Wagner landed awkwardly on his left leg and was unable to put any weight on the leg while being helped off the court. He'll finish with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across seven minutes. If the star forward is forced to miss additional time, Tristan da Silva, Jett Howard and Noah Penda are candidates for increased playing time. The Magic are expected to provide an update on Wagner's status ahead of Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Heat by Monday night.