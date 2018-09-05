Magic's Gabe York: Inks deal with Orlando

York signed a contract with the Magic on Wednesday.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, though it's likely a training camp contract. York most recently played overseas for Medi Bayreuth. He started all 58 of his appearances, averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals.

Our Latest Stories