Magic's Gabe York: Inks deal with Orlando
York signed a contract with the Magic on Wednesday.
The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, though it's likely a training camp contract. York most recently played overseas for Medi Bayreuth. He started all 58 of his appearances, averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals.
