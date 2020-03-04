Magic's Gary Clark: Available off bench Wednesday
Clark (knee) will be available off the bench Wednesday against the Heat, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Clark started Monday's game against the Blazers in place of Aaron Gordon, but he'll move back to the bench Wednesday. He picked up a knee injury during Monday's contest and apparently still isn't 100 percent, so he may not see significant run Wednesday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...