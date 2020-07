Clark totaled three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and six rebounds in 21 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 loss to the Lakers.

Clark was one of seven Magic players to earn at least 20 minutes. The absence of Jonathan Isaac (knee) has left the door open for reserves to receive increased action, and Clark could continue to see decent minutes going forward. With that being said, he hasn't yet proven himself to be a consistent contributor at the NBA level.