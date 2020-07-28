Clark posted 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 114-110 win over the Nuggets.

Clark benefited from the absence of Aaron Gordon (groin) to post a well-rounded stat line. He has been seeing the floor plenty during these scrimmage games, but he is not likely to feature in a prominent role once play resumes -- especially if both Gordon and Jonathan Isaac are deemed as healthy for the opener July 31 against the Nets.