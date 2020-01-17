Magic's Gary Clark: Fails to score in 17 minutes
Clark amassed just four rebounds in 17 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 loss to the Clippers.
Clark played 17 minutes in his second game for the Magic but certainly did nothing to sell-himself to the coaching staff. He missed all four of his shot attempts and is unlikely to have any value moving forward.
