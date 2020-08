Clark had 15 points (4-12 FG, 4-12 3PT, 3-3 FT) and six rebounds in Tuesday's Game 1 win over Milwaukee.

Starting in place of Aaron Gordon, Clark made the most of the opportunity, playing 28 minutes and spending much of the afternoon defending Giannis Antetokounmpo. All 12 of Clark's field goal attempts came from beyond the arc, while he tacked on three free throws.