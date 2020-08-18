Clark will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 1 against Milwaukee, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Clark started the final four seeding contests in place of Aaron Gordon (hamstring), who will remain out for Tuesday's game. Clark's upside as a fantasy commodity isn't overly high, though he did have a 15-point, seven-rebound, two-block performance in 33 minutes against the Celtics on Aug. 9. Coach Steve Clifford confirmed Tuesday morning that Clark will draw the initial defensive assignment against Giannis Antetokounmpo.