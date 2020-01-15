Clark has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Magic.

Clark was waived by the Rockets last week, where he had appeared in 18 games, seeing 11.8 minutes per contest and averaging 3.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while hitting 35.3 percent of his threes. The Magic may use his presence to help bolster the frontcourt following the losses of Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee).