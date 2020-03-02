Magic's Gary Clark: Joins starting five
Clark is starting Monday against the Trail Blazers.
Clark hasn't played since Feb. 21 -- possibly due to a left knee issue -- but he'll get the start Monday in place of the injured Aaron Gordon (knee). When seeing at least 20 minutes this season (five games), Clark is averaging 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 block.
