Clark scored three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and added three assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Raptors.

Clark, who got the start in place of the injured Aaron Gordon (ankle), was barely noticeable fantasy-wise in Tuesday's action. His five shot attempts were the fewest among starters and even fewer than three bench players. Since a 14-point performance on Jan. 24, Clark has totaled 22 points in his last five games.