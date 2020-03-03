Magic's Gary Clark: Questionable to play vs. Heat
Clark (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to left knee irritation, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
"Knee irritation" is rather vague, but it appears Clark tweaked his left knee at some point during Monday's loss to Portland. Clark started that game in place of Aaron Gordon (knee) and finished with five points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes.
