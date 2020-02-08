Magic's Gary Clark: Signs for rest of year
Clark was signed to a year-long deal Saturday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Clark, who had completed two 10-day contracts with the team, will remain in Orlando for the remainder of the season. Since joining the team in November, he's seen rotational minutes and carries season-long averages of 3.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.