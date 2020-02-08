Play

Clark was signed to a year-long deal Saturday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Clark, who had completed two 10-day contracts with the team, will remain in Orlando for the remainder of the season. Since joining the team in November, he's seen rotational minutes and carries season-long averages of 3.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game.

