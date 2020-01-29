Clark and the Magic have agreed on a second 10-day contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

During his first 10-day stint, Clark saw real action with the Magic. In five games, he averaged 4.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 13.8 minutes, spending minutes at power forward and small forward. Given that Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee) have likely season-ending injuries, Clark gives Orlando some needed help on the wing.