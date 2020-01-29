Magic's Gary Clark: To get another 10-day deal
Clark and the Magic have agreed on a second 10-day contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
During his first 10-day stint, Clark saw real action with the Magic. In five games, he averaged 4.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 13.8 minutes, spending minutes at power forward and small forward. Given that Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee) have likely season-ending injuries, Clark gives Orlando some needed help on the wing.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...