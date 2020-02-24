The Magic list Clark as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets with left knee irritation.

Clark's knee is apparently aching following his eight-minute appearance in Friday's 122-106 loss to the Mavericks, so the Magic will check back on his condition shortly before the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff before determining his status. If the second-year player can't go, Khem Birch, James Ennis and Wes Iwundu could pick up a few extra minutes apiece.