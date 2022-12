Harris (hamstring) won't take the floor for Saturday's game versus the Raptors.

Harris experienced some tightness in his hamstring Wednesday and took the rest of the night off as a result. He's still working his way back from the issue and will skip a second consecutive tilt Saturday as a result. With Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony both available, the pair should both receive added minutes with Harris and Jalen Suggs (ankle) out.