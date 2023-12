Harris won't start Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

With Jalen Suggs (ankle) out, Harris drew a spot start Friday, posting 11 points and two steals in 23 minutes. Suggs is back, so Harris will garner his usual bench role. Across 14 appearances as a reserve, Harris has averaged 7.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game.