Harris won't start Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

With Jalen Suggs (wrist) sidelined, Harris started the past two games, averaging 14.5 points, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.5 minutes. However, Suggs is back in the starting lineup Tuesday, so Harris will come off the bench. As a reserve (18 appearances), Harris has averaged just 6.4 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game.