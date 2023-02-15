Harris had six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 loss to Toronto.

Harris remained in the starting lineup Tuesday but saw just 23 minutes. Despite running with the opening five, Harris is playing a role more typically associated with a bench piece. Jalen Suggs had a strong performance off the bench, logging 29 minutes, the most he has played since returning from an ankle injury. Harris is clearly not a 12-team commodity at this point, although managers may want to keep an eye on Suggs moving forward, just in case common sense prevails and he is handed Harris' starting role.

