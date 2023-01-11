Harris recorded four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 109-106 victory over Portland.

Harris remained in the starting lineup Tuesday, although you wouldn't know it to look at the scoresheet. He somehow registered just four points and one steal in 30 minutes of action, a feat in itself. Given the trajectory of the Magic right now, it appears Harris is simply a placeholder for Jalen Suggs, who continues to work his way back from injury. Clearly, Harris is not a player to consider, even in deeper formats.