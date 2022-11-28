Harris finished with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 133-103 loss to the 76ers.

Harris stepped in to start for Jalen Suggs (ankle), and it seems as if his knee injury is no longer a concern after appearing in three consecutive days. Harris was originally viewed as a fantasy afterthought on this roster, but he returns to a roster smattered with various injuries. He's going to be used liberally until the Magic get healthier, making a him a decent short-term streaming option.