Harris (groin) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

The Magic's initial injury report for Tuesday's contest that was released Monday had ruled Harris out against the Nets, but the veteran swingman looks like he'll have a chance to avoid a fifth straight absence. Given that Tuesday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, however, Harris may be more likely than not to sit out against the Nets. Harris would seem to have a good chance to be available for Wednesday's game in Chicago if he doesn't play Tuesday.