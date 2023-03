Harris notched three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 loss to San Antonio.

Despite garnering his usual starting role, Harris took just three shots during Tuesday's blowout loss, tying his season low. The veteran shooting guard has topped the double-digit threshold just three times over his past 11 appearances and is averaging 7.4 points on 37.3 percent shooting during that stretch.