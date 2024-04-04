Harris provided zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 win over the Pelicans.

Harris did a great job of providing nothing despite significant playing time, failing to score in 30 minutes. While he does provide the Magic with a veteran backcourt piece, Harris is no longer a viable fantasy asset, outside of deeper formats. Add to that the fact he routinely sits out due to injury management, and there is no reason to think his production will increase moving forward.